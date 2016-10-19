BSHS choir raising funds for trip to Big Apple

Big Spring High School choir students have hit the streets running to raise money for a trip to New York City this summer.

“This is going to be an exciting trip for us,” said Gershom Garcia. “Many of our students haven’t been out of Texas and some haven’t been out of Big Spring.”

The five-day, four-night trip scheduled for June 1-5 is packed full of activities from visits to the major museums, Broadway shows, shopping in Times Square and 5th Avenue, exploring such famous neighborhoods as Chinatown and SOHO, and a Q&A with the members of the Broadway show, The Lion King.

