BSHS choir students qualify for Area; dinner slated

The deadline to purchase tickets for the Big Spring High School Choir’s dinner theater is fast approaching.

Friday is the last day to purchase tickets for the fundraiser, set for Dec. 10 and Dec. 11. Tickets are $25 and includes a meal and entertainment by the award-winning high school choir.

“The first part of the evening, the kids will sing some silly Christmas songs and perform a few silly skits,” said Beth Spence, BSHS assistant choir teacher. “The second part of the program will be more formal. They'll be dressed in their uniforms and will be singing some beautiful Christmas carols.”

The event will be held at the high school cafeteria, 707 11th Place, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. No tickets will be sold at the door. Money raised from the fundraiser will go toward the choir's summer trip to New York City.

For more or information or to purchase tickets, call Big Spring High School at 264-3641, and then press 0.