BSHS choir students shine at contest, five earn spot in All-State

The choir program had five of its students place in an All-State Choir at a very tough Area UIL competition held this past weekend, according to Beth Spence, assistant choir director. The students competed against participants in more than 75 programs ranging from El Paso to Fort Worth and Amarillo to San Angelo.

Earning a spot were Charlie Correa, Josiah Garcia, Bhili Gill, Christian Horton, and Ranen Wilson. Kaelob Stewart is an alternate.