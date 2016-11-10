BSHS debaters shine again at regional meet

Since the University Interscholastic League started the Congressional Debate contest in 2013, the Big Spring High School Speech and Debate program has never failed to bring home a first place finish at the Region 18 4A State Qualifying Congressional Debate Competition.

This year was no expectation.

In fact, senior Seth Hamby improved on last year’s alternate to the state meet spot by earning the gold trophy this past weekend as well as first place.

“Seth has really stepped it up this year,” coach Jennifer Adams stated. “He has become a real cornerstone of our program.”

Finishing a close second was fellow senior Andi Armstrong.

“Both of these students have been with our program for a while and are really showing what they are capable of,” Adams said.

Andi’s twin sister, Ashlan, was named the “outstanding presiding officer” as well as being the alternate to the state meet.

