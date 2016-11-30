BSHS falls to Lamesa

The Big Spring Lady Steers are hoping that struggles now lead to success later in the season.

The Lady Steers started a particularly tough part of their non-district schedule looking very much like a young team adapting to a new coach and a new system as they suffered a 46-32 loss at the hands of Lamesa Tuesday night in Steer Gym.

“I think we’re getting better every day. I don’t know if that showed tonight, but we are getting better at the little things every day, and that’s what it’ll take to win. I told the girls, ‘It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.’ Our goal is not to be perfect right now, but we want to peak come district play," said BSHS Coach Lacy Parker.

Next game time vs. Midland is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Steer Gym.