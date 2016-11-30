BSHS falls to Lamesa

Steve Reagan
Wednesday, November 30, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX

The Big Spring Lady Steers are hoping that struggles now lead to success later in the season.
The Lady Steers started a particularly tough part of their non-district schedule looking very much like a young team adapting to a new coach and a new system as they suffered a 46-32 loss at the hands of Lamesa Tuesday night in Steer Gym.
“I think we’re getting better every day. I don’t know if that showed tonight, but we are getting better at the little things every day, and that’s what it’ll take to win. I told the girls, ‘It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.’ Our goal is not to be perfect right now, but we want to peak come district play," said BSHS Coach Lacy Parker.
Next game time vs. Midland is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Steer Gym.

