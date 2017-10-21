BSHS to hold blood drive

United Blood Services will be holding a blood drive at Big Spring High School Monday Oct. 23 from 9:30am to 2pm in the library. Non students are welcome to donate at the drive but must first stop and get a visitor's pass in the main office of the high school before going to the library.

“Blood is needed every two seconds and you can make a difference as a donor because when you donate blood, you can save up to three lives,” said Senior Donor Recruitment Representative Linda Grace.

Each donor will walk away with a custom t-shirt, free meal coupon courtesy of McDonald's, free drink coupon courtesy of Sonic, free cholesterol check, HERO in ME points, pizza snacks and drinks, and the satisfaction of knowing they're helping save lives.