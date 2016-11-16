BSHS performs whodunit during dessert theater

There are a lot of different ways to go, but the Big Spring High School International Thespian Society is hoping that this weekend you’ll choose “Death by Chocolate.”

This is the first dessert theater plays by the high school theater department. A dessert theater is similar to a dinner theater except with desserts. Many types of chocolate-themed desserts will be served including some sugar-free. Beside indulging in a little sweet, the audience can enjoy watching a mystery unravel in front of their eyes.

The play will be performed Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and all reserved tickets must be picked up by today.

Call 432-264-3641 ext. 1470 for reservations or more information.