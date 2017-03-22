BSHS Rhapsody heads to ICHSA contest

The Big Spring High School Rhapsody Choir will be heading to Flour Mound this weekend to compete in the semifinals of the ICHSA (International Championship of High School A Cappella).

BSHS’s top choir will be among 14 schools competing for a spot at nationals. Only one choir will qualify, according to Assistant Choir Director Beth Spence. Rhapsody earned its spot at the semis after a busy weekend of competitions held earlier this month.

On March 4, the choir received a Superior Rating for its performance at the Madrigal Festival in San Antonio – a festival focusing on music from the Renaissance time period. After the contest, the group drove north to Rockwell, Texas to for the ICHSA competition, a pop music contest.

While Rhapsody tries to qualify for a national contest, parents and other choir students will be holding the a golf tournament open to the community. The tournament is the last big effort for the choir to raise funds for their planned summer trip to New York City. During the five day, four night trip, the choir will be signing at various historic cathedrals and memorials in the city.

The four-man scramble golf tournament will be held at Comanche Trail Park. The cost to play is $55 per person or $220 per team. The cut off to sign up is no later than 9:30 a.m. A shotgun start will be held at 10 a.m. For more information, contact 432-264-2366 or 432-271-9457.