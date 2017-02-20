BSI Art Club hosts priming party to get ready for mural

Downtown was full of students on Saturday as the local Big Spring Intermediate Art Club helped get a wall ready for painting.

The Big Spring Intermediate Art Club hosted a priming party to ready the foundation for a “canvas”, a part of the Downtown Garden Project. The goal is to have it completed for the April 1st Downtown Art Walk. Volunteers for the project included Bianca Mireles, BSI Art Club teacher and local artist; Jeremiah Peters of the Downtown Garden Project; and Andy Martinez, a local carpenter. Local artist Michael de Anda also led students through the entire process.

