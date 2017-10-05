BSI bathroom concerns unfounded

A question on a local Facebook discussion group Wednesday prompted a flurry of concern about restroom procedures at Big Spring Intermediate School. According to a press release from Big Spring Independent School District administration, the fears are largely unfounded.

According to a press release issued Wednesday by BSISD Community Relations Coordinator George Bancroft, the restrictions were temporary rationing measures put in place because of repairs on out-of-order restrooms.

"Students at Big Spring Intermediate School have and will continue to have multiple opportunities to use the restroom facilities during the school day," said the release.

For more on this story, see Thursday's edition of the Herald.