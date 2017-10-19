BSI honored with TEA distinction

Big Spring Intermediate School has been honored with a Texas Education Agency distinction for scoring in the top 25 percent of all Texas intermediate campuses in the category of Student Progress. There are four indexes that the state measures academically, and one is called “student progress.” The performance of the students was high enough to rank number 10 among all Texas intermediate campuses. On Wednesday, Oct. 18, at 4 p.m., BSI was honored in its library with the presentation of a banner in recognition of the accomplishment. “We're very proud of BSI and we're expecting even greater things from them in the future,” said BSISD Executive Director of Human Resources George Bancroft.