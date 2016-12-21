BSI library named in memory of educator

Family, friends, and co-workers gathered Tuesday afternoon in the Big Spring Intermediate School (BSI) library to honor the memory of a fellow teacher the best way they knew how, by dedicating a sanctuary of books in her name.

Mona Lea Green, who died on Jan. 11, 2016, loved books and she loved passing that passion on to her students, according to her friends and family. To honor her, the school library was officially named in her memory.

