BSISD adopts student reporting/monitoring system

The Big Spring Independent School District adopted a new system for reporting and monitoring student progress, and assessing readiness for state-mandated STAAR grade-level testing, at its school board meeting Thursday evening.

According to Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment for BSISD, Dr. Raemi Thompson, the new system – referred to as the “ACT Now Schedule” – was created after BSISD board members asked Dr. Thompson to put school district goals into a graphical format. Each tab on the spreadsheet she discussed represented a different campus within the district.

Thompson also discussed “Checkpoints,” periods during the six-week grading period when scores are reported.

“We need our numbers to average at least 60 on each checkpoint to meet state requirements,” said Thompson.