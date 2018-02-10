BSISD and HC eye possible partnership on Washington, Goliad

Big Spring's Washington and Goliad elementary schools have been on the Texas Education Agency's "Improvement Required" list for six years and are in danger of triggering mandatory corrective action by the state. Friday, Big Spring Independent School District leaders and Howard College President Dr. Cheryl Sparks met with local media to discuss a possible alternative to state action by giving Howard control of the two schools.

Big Spring Interim Superintendent Johnny Tubb and Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Dr. Raemi Thompson explained that the alternative is laid out in Texas Senate Bill 1882; which, according to a Jan 26 TEA update, "is an Act relating to a school district contract to partner with an open-enrollment charter school or other eligible entity to operate a district campus." According to the update, "other eligible entity" can "include institutions of higher education."

"By the partnership arrangement, they are to have control over those campuses," said Tubb. "When I say control, that's hiring, firing, curriculum, governance – a separate board from the Big Spring board to actually govern. Having said all that, (Dr. Sparks) didn't run. She's staying with us. We don't even know if we're going to be able to put all this together, but we do feel like it's in our best interest to try, and that's kind of where we are today."

