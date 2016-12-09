BSISD board approves purchase of 345 iPads for classroom use

Big Spring trustees approved the purchase of 345 iPads and cases to be used in the classroom setting Thursday night when they met for their monthly meeting.

The cost for the technology will run $170,173, according to Susan Bryant, Big Spring ISD Chief Financial Officer. The purchase will also include a three-year warranty for the devices.

According to Alecia Hancock, Marcy Elementary Principal, the equipment will be used in the classroom only.

“This is part of the district’s plan to implement more technology in the classroom,” Hancock explained.

In other business, the district held a public hearing of the district’s Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) ratings. The district earned an A+ superior rating for its handling of financial accounting for the fiscal year of 2015. Nearly 98 percent of public school districts in Texas received a superior rating this year.

Big Spring ISD board of trustees will meet again on Jan. 19, 2016, in the high school boardroom, 707 11th Place.