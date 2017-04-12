BSISD board of trustees meets Thursday
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
Big Spring ISD trustees are expected to continue the discussion on the possible outsourcing the Big Spring ISD food service program and to hold a public hearing to allow students attending the accelerated high school program to have a more flexible school day schedule when they meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Big Spring High School board room, 707 11th Place.
The district is considering outsourcing its food service program to a private management company in hopes of saving money.
