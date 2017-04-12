BSISD board of trustees meets Thursday

Big Spring ISD trustees are expected to continue the discussion on the possible outsourcing the Big Spring ISD food service program and to hold a public hearing to allow students attending the accelerated high school program to have a more flexible school day schedule when they meet at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at the Big Spring High School board room, 707 11th Place.

The district is considering outsourcing its food service program to a private management company in hopes of saving money.