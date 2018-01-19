BSISD discusses possible TEA action on low-performing schools

Big Spring Independent School District received communication from the Texas Education Agency in the fall of 2017 that two local elementary schools – Washington Elementary and Goliad Elementary – have been on the agency's accountability assessment list for "Improvement Required" for six years, and are in danger of intervention by TEA.

Such intervention could involve such drastic measures as TEA appointment of a board of managers to replace the BSISD board of trustees, or closure of the affected schools.

According to one letter sent to the district in August, Goliad and Washington, as well as a third campus – Marcy Elementary – are on the Improvement Required list:

"As you are aware, on August 15, 2017, the Texas Education Agency (TEA Agency) issued preliminary 2017 academic accountability ratings indicating that BSISD has a total of three campuses with unacceptable performance ratings, of which the following campuses within the district have received four (4) or more consecutive unacceptable academic accountability ratings:

• Goliad Elementary School (6 years of unacceptable performance ratings)

• Washington Elementary School (6 years of unacceptable performance ratings)"

The letter went on to outline possible consequences of continued low ratings:

"If by the conclusion of the 2017-2018 school year any of the campuses identified above have received five or more consecutive unacceptable performance ratings ... I will be required to order either the appointment of a board of managers to govern the district ... or closure of the campus."

The letter was signed by Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

