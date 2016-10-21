BSISD: Firearm scare a hoax

According to a release from Big Spring ISD, an investigation into rumors this morning of a firearm on the Big Spring High School campus proved not to be true.

"At approximately 10:30 this morning, administrators on the Big Spring high School campus became aware of rumors about a firearm on campus," stated George Bancroft, Human Resources Director & Community Relations Coordinator. "Administrators immediately began working with local law enforcement officials to investigate those rumors. No firearm was found to be on campus. The weapon in question was located at an address in another area of Big Spring. Classes at the high school are proceeding as normal. Law enforcement officials and school administrators have no reason to believe the students or staff are in danger."