BSISD: The future of the food service program

According to a bid packet information presentation at the Big Spring ISD meeting Thursday night, current food service employees should not lose any wages or hours if the district decides to contract out its food service program to a private company.

Big Spring ISD Assistant Superintendent Jay McWilliams provided a highlight of the bid packet information from the only two companies to apply — Aramark and SFP — during the board of trustees meeting. District officials have considered farming out its food service program in an effort to save money. The news has caused concern among food service workers, many who were in attendance at the meeting.

Some of the key points McWilliams highlighted were: pay and hours changes, gaps in benefits, deductibles, retirement, summer employment and guaranteed job. Workers shouldn't' lose hours or pay and may possibly receive a raise in wages from one of the two bidders according to information McWilliams conveyed at the meeting.

“The first question ever asked when they (the bidders) showed up … are all the people who work at this district are guaranteed a job because if not, we might as well end this discussion. Both of them said it’s a guarantee,” McWilliams said.

In other business, trustees held a public hearing on an application to allow a more flexible school day at Anderson Accelerate High School. A new addition to the district this year, the program has a computer-based curriculum aimed at helping students catch up on much needed credits in order to graduate. According to Heidi Wagner, Principal, Anderson Accelerated High School principal, the flexible schedule will meet the needs of the students.

“We have a lot of students at Big Spring ISD that maybe have a job to support themselves and their families ,” Wagner said. “We have students at Big Spring ISD who have children of their own and it’s hard from them to get to school and go from 8 to 3 every day.”