BSISD implements anti-bullying app

A new kind of technology is being implemented in the Big Spring Independent School District in an attempt to stop students from mistreating each other, whether in the form of bullying or in any way that might be detrimental to students while in the school environment.

BSISD Superintendent Chris Wigington made the decision enroll the district into a program/app called STOPit. STOPit created an app for mobile devices for the purpose of reporting inappropriate behaviors, deterring unethical or illegal activity, and mitigating risks to the reputation and finances of schools and corporations.

“Students can download the app on their phone and make anonymous reports. The network then notifies administrators that a report has been made so they can take action,” said Wigington.

