BSISD joins school coalition seeking financing fix
Saturday, November 12, 2016
BIG SPRING, TX
Add Big Spring Independent School District to a growing number of Texas school districts seeking financial help from the state legislature.
BSISD has joined a coalition of schools that is petitioning the Texas Legislature for help. "The petition is basically letting them know we have some problems with money," BSISD Superintendent Chris Wigington said.
