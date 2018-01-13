BSISD recognizes school board members

January is School Board Recognition Month and Big Spring ISD is joining other districts across the state to thank these community volunteers for their commitment and contributions to our public schools.

School board members serve countless hours working to make public education the best it can be

for every child. In a climate of change and challenge, they develop policies and make tough decisions on complex educational and social issues that affect the entire community and the lives of individual students. They bear responsibility and oversight in Big Spring ISD for nearly 4000 students in grades PK-12 and more than 650 employees on 9 campuses.

Preparing today’s students to be productive citizens and the leaders of tomorrow is a tremendous task. As elected officials, school board members are the voice of their communities, serving first and foremost in the best interest of our schoolchildren.

We proudly salute these education advocates as they provide vision and leadership for student achievement, academic programs, district funding, and school facilities. Their service ensures that

decisions about local public schools are made by those most familiar with the needs of our community’s children and families. These dedicated individuals deserve recognition and thanks for their unfailing commitment to the continuing success of our students, now and in the future.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.