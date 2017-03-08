BSISD trustees to discuss outsourcing food service

Big Spring ISD trustees will discuss the option of outsourcing the district’s food service program to a management company when they meet Thursday night at the high school board room.

“In an effort to evaluate the efficiency of its overall operations, the Big Spring Independent School District has requested proposals from food service vendors,” said Superintendent Chris Wigington in a press release. “There is a possibility that the district will contract out its food service; however, at this time, no decision has been made. Ultimately, the Big Spring ISD will do what is in the best interest of our students.”

Discussion on the matter is listed at the top of the agenda for Thursday’s meeting scheduled for 5:15 p.m. in the high school board room, 707 11th Place. Anyone in the public who wishes to address trustees on this or other matters concerning the school district, should fill out a form before the beginning of the meeting. Forms are available by the door of the board room.