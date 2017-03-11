BSISD trustees greenlight use of funds to create a foundation for the district

During their board meeting Thursday night, Big Spring ISD trustees agreed to earmark $6,000 to be used to start a foundation for the district.

“We are creating a foundation so anybody who wants to contribute money to the school district can do it and get a tax break. Write it off as a tax deduction,” said Superintendent Chris Wigington. “Right now they can’t do it.”

According to Wigignton, the $6,000 of district funds will be used to pay for the start up costs and will be returned once the foundation is stable.

“Once we get enough money, the taxpayers will get their money back,” he said.