BSISD trustees make it official, hires McLemore as new AD.

It's official. BSISD trustees approved the hire of Mitch McLemore as the new BSHS head football coach/athletic director. Trustees met for a special meeting Tuesday night to consider the recommendation by BSISD Superintendent Chris Wigington. It didn't take long. McLemore will begin work on Jan. 6.

"I think he is very qualified and will do great things for Big Spring," Wigington said prior to the official vote by trustees. "He has been in coaching for 26 years and his father was a coach as well. I think he is the right man for the job. He is a good Christian man and has strong beliefs. I know he is the right guy and will do a great job for us."

McLemore comes from Junction where he led the high school football team to an 18-17 record and a spot in the state playoffs each year.