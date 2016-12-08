BSISD trustees to meet tonight

Approval of an expenditures of more than $150,000 to purchase Ipads and cases is listed on the agenda when trustees with the Big Spring ISD meet tonight

Trustees will open the public meeting at 5:15 p.m. in the Big Spring High School board room, 707 11th Place.

Also on the agenda, trustees will:

• Hold a public hearing over the district’s financial accountability rating (School FIRST) and the annual financial accountability management report for the 2014-2015 fiscal year.

• Consider annual investment report.

• Consider audit report for the year ending Aug. 31, 2016.

• Personnel matters