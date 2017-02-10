BSISD trustees OK Anderson renovation funds

Big Spring ISD trustees gave the green light Thursday night to use funds left over from two bond series to renovate the old kindergarten center campus to house the new Anderson Accelerated High School.

“When kids go there…kids are way behind their credits,” said Jay McWilliams, Big Spring ISD assistant superintendent. “They are in danger of not graduating.”

According to McWilliams, the new high school will have a computer based, self-paced curriculum.

“It’s all online,” he said. “Odyssey Ware has a program for every class that kids have to have in high school. We will have a teacher out there to moderate, to facilitate. It allows kids to possibly get caught up on their credits, maybe get ahead. It can be something for those kids that are struggling in a regular classroom setting.”

For more of this story, see Friday's edition of the Herald.