BSPD charges man with manslaughter, tampering with evidence

One man is dead and another man is in custody after Big Spring police officers responded to a gunshot wound at Fire Station No. 3 on 11th Place Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:07 p.m, the Big Spring Police Department was contacted in reference to a gunshot wound located at 1607 E. 11th Place which is Fire Station No. 3. After arriving on the scene, the individual with the gunshot wound was identified as 19-year-old Theron McVae.

“McVae had a single gunshot wound to the left abdomen area,” stated a Big Spring Police Department media release this morning. “McVae advised that he was shot by his brother identified as Gregory Leal...22 years of age, while the two were at their residence located at 1733 Purdue.”

After the shooting took place at the residence, McVae was transported by his mother to the fire station where the police were contacted. When officers arrived on the scene, McVae was still conscious and was able to give police a description of what had happened.

“McVae stated that he walked into Leal's room and Leal raised a handgun and shot McVae,” read the BSPD press release.

Leal was found at another location and taken into custody by the police where he confirmed to officers that he “fired a single shot” that struck his brother. Leal was charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

McVae was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center where approximately five hours after the incident, McVae was pronounced deceased by Judge Connie Shaw at 10:04 p.m, according to the BSPD. The body was then transported to Lubbock where an autopsy will be conducted.

According to the Big Spring Police Department, the investigation is ongoing.