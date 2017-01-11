BSPD investigates apparent suicide at H-E-B parking lot

Preliminary results released by the Big Spring Police Department indicates a person apparently committed suicide by gun while sitting in a vehicle at the H-E-B parking lot around noon Tuesday.

“Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to HEB (2000 S. Gregg) in reference to a person who had threatened to end his own life,” a BSPD release stated. “Upon arrival, officers located a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban maroon in color. Officers found the only occupant to have sustained a gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation indicates this is a suicide.”

The identity of the individual is being withheld until authorities can notify family members, the release said.