BSPD on lookout for aggravated robbery suspects

Big Spring police are on the lookout for two suspects in an alleged aggravated robbery that occurred this weekend.

At approximately 8:03 p.m. on Nov. 26th, BSPD officers were dispatched to Hanlin Dollar (1300 block of S. Gregg Street) in reference to a robbery. According to the a press release, the victim of the robbery said that at approximately 6:50 p.m., an older car pulled into the store's parking lot.

“He could see two black males occupying the vehicle,” stated the release. “The victim informed that the vehicle eventually pulled away and parked alongside the curb on 13th Street.”

While the victim was closing the shop, one of the suspects, dressed in a gray long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, allegedly ran toward him with a handgun.

“The black male then grabbed the victim, pushing him inside the utility trailer the victim uses to store his property for sale,” the press release stated. “The suspect then hit the victim in the head with the firearm, reached into his pocket, and stole approximately $400.”

According to statements to police, the victim then fell to the floor and was instructed not to move, at which time, the suspect ran away.

“The victim informed he did not notify the police sooner due to him being scared,” said the press release.

BSPD urges citizens who have any information regarding this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 432-263-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile all or from the BSPD website at www.bigspringpd.net.