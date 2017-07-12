Budget talks, policy updates slated for brief BSISD meeting

Big Spring ISD trustees will consider setting a date to conduct a public meeting over the proposed FY 2017-2018 budget and tax rate when they meet Thursday evening.

At their June 8 meeting, Big Spring ISD CFO Susan Bryan informed the board the district was facing another round of belt tightening.

After cutting nearly $1 million of expenditures out by reducing 18 teacher positions through attrition and three more staff jobs at the Big Spring Intermediate School, Big Spring ISD still faces a deficit of $1.4 million in the proposed upcoming budget, Bryan said.

“This is the bottom line,” Bryan told trustees. “There are no raises in it. There are no capital expenditures like for school busses, and we haven't done that in a long time. We are working hard on reducing it, and we are hoping the certified values will come in higher in July.”

Board members will meet at 5:15 p.m. in the Big Spring High School board room, 707 11th Place.