Buffalo track results

The Buffaloes and Lady Buffsaloes of Forsan competed earlier this week on Wednesday and Thursday in the district track meet, held in Mertzon, Texas.

Buffaloes:

Caden Williams placed 3rd in shot put and will advance to area.

Tearell McVae placed 4th in long jump, 1st in 100m dash, 1st in 400m and 1st in 200m. He now advances to area in all four events.

Bryce Hergert placed 4th in the 300m hurdles and 1st in 800m run. He now advances to the area meet in both events. He also placed 5th in the high jump.

Garrett Evans placed 5th in the 400m run.

Lady Buffs:

The girls team tied for 3rd place overall.

Rhian Cunningham placed 1st in the 400m dash and now advances to the area meet.

Jenna Evans placed 3rd in shot put and Kimee Ogle placed 3rd in discus, which advances them both to the area meet.

Chasidy Grantham finished 1st in the high jump and now advances to area.

Emily Garcia placed 1st in the triple jump and 3rd in the 200m dash. She now advances to srea in both events.

Madison Smith finished 4th in 100m hurdles and advances to area in that event. She also placed 5th in the 300m hurdles.

Jaidyn Brown placed 5th in the 100m dash, and Haley Patterson placed 6th in 200m dash.

The 4x100 meter relay team of Haley Patterson, Katelin Colvin, Jaidyn Brown, and Emily Garcia finished third and advances to the area meet.

The 4x400 relay team of Emily Garcia, Jaidyn Brown, Chasidy Grantham, and Rhian Cunningham finished 1st and advances to area as well.

The 4x200 relay team of Mikayla Arzate, Madison Smith, Katelin Colvin, and Haley Patterson finished sixth.

The area track meet will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at McMurry.