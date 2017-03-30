Buffaloes defeat Cardinals 13-3 in five innings

The Forsan Buffaloes varsity baseball team hosted the Hermleigh Cardinals yesterday and came out with a win in just five innings of play with a final score of 13-3.

“Overall, I think we played well tonight. The guys are really seeing the ball right now,” said head baseball coach Stephen East. “We played a clean game defensively, and I think we only had one error.”

Prater started the game for Forsan as he pitched for three innings, gave up one run, two hits, and struck out four.

Valdez earned the win for the Buffs. He threw for three innings, surrendered two runs, two hits, and struck out two. Darden, Christian, and Watson led the team offensively with three hits each.

Yeater tore up the base paths, as he contributed two stolen bases to the team’s total of eight for the game.

Coming up next for the Buffaloes, the team will travel to Gail, Texas to take on the Borden County Coyotes at 5 p.m. Saturday in what is expected to be a great game of baseball.