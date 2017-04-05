Buffaloes, Lady Buffs notch wins against Rotan

Buffaloes come out on top of Rotan in 12-0 shutout

The Forsan Buffaloes varsity baseball team faced off with the Rotan Yellowhammers in a district matchup Tuesday night and ended the game in just four and a half innings, shutting out Rotan 12-0.

“I think we had another good game at the plate,” said head baseball coach Stephen East. “Lane Schafer’s home run really gave us an extra spark.”

Forsan collected a total of 12 hits for the game.

“Bryce Hergert did a great job on the mound tonight,” said East. “I think we played a solid defensive game considering the wind blowing at what felt like 40 mph the entire time.”

Hergert got the win for the Buffs. He pitched for four innings, surrendering zero runs, four hits, walked one, and struck out five. He also led the team in stolen bases, contributing four of the team’s nine.

“The guys are playing some great baseball right now and I am really pleased with their effort,” said East. “We have six days off until our next game and that will give us a chance to clean a couple of things up and get a bunch more cuts with the bats.”

Coming up, the Buffs will host Roby in a district matchup that will be held on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Lady Buffs shut out Tahoka 13-0

The Forsan Lady Buff varsity softball team hosted the Tahoka Lady Bulldogs in a district match yesterday where they came out on top as two pitchers teamed up to throw a 13-0 shut out in just five innings of play.

Macy Evans earned the win for Forsan as she threw for four innings, gave up only one hit, zero runs, walked two and sat four.

The Lady Buffs were a force at the plate as they racked up a total of 17 hits for the game. Ashtyn Pearson, Hunter Seymore, and Ashlea Hardin all had three hits each to lead the team. Hardin led offensively with three runners batted in.

Running wild on the base paths, Forsan stole a team total of 11 bases. Destiny Mata led the way with three.

Up next, the Lady Buffs will host Seagraves in a district match up on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m.