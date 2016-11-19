Buffaloes stomp Lions

DENVER CITY — Forsan fans witnessed Friday what many are calling the greatest performance in the history of the football program. The Buffaloes came out on top 51-8 over the New Deal Lions after dominating every facet of the game for 48 minutes to become area champions.

This game wasn’t even close.

Now Forsan awaits the winner between Anson and Sundown. If Anson wins, three of the four playoff teams from district four would still be alive after Post took down Stratford, who was ranked number six, 20-14 Friday night. It was close to another week of all four teams advancing, but Hawley fell to Abernathy 22-21 Friday after Abernathy took the lead with under a minute left.