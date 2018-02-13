Buffs are undefeated district champs
No. 18 state-ranked Forsan closed out district play with a 108-45 victory over Winters.
The win puts them at an undefeated 12-0 in district play, and 25-4 on the season.
This is their second year in a row to clinch the district title.
Summary of the game:
WINTERS
Diaz, M. - 3
Garcia - 4
Salas - 10
Castillo - 7
Diaz, C. - 11
Rodriguez - 3
Perkins - 5
FORSAN
Kobe Richardson - 34
Bryce Hegert - 24
Garret Evans - 19
Jordan Enriquez - 9
Jaeden Ceasar - 8
Aaron Gutierrez - 6
Ehren Hillger - 5
Nathan Vidal - 2
Caden Williams - 1
SCORES BY QUARTER
Winters 17 - 6 - 9 - 13
Forsan 23 - 36 - 33 -16
FOULS
Winters - 19
Forsan - 17
THREES
Winters 5
Diaz - 1
Salas - 2
Rodriguez - 2
Forsan 9
Evans - 1
Hergert - 3
Richardson - 5
UP NEXT
Bi-District Playoff game Tuesday Feb 20 vs Haskell @ Snyder time:tbd
Winters JV - 24
Forsan JV - 48
Forsan JV finished the year 18-9 (10-2).
