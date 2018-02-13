Buffs are undefeated district champs

No. 18 state-ranked Forsan closed out district play with a 108-45 victory over Winters.

The win puts them at an undefeated 12-0 in district play, and 25-4 on the season.

This is their second year in a row to clinch the district title.

Summary of the game:

WINTERS

Diaz, M. - 3

Garcia - 4

Salas - 10

Castillo - 7

Diaz, C. - 11

Rodriguez - 3

Perkins - 5

FORSAN

Kobe Richardson - 34

Bryce Hegert - 24

Garret Evans - 19

Jordan Enriquez - 9

Jaeden Ceasar - 8

Aaron Gutierrez - 6

Ehren Hillger - 5

Nathan Vidal - 2

Caden Williams - 1

SCORES BY QUARTER

Winters 17 - 6 - 9 - 13

Forsan 23 - 36 - 33 -16

FOULS

Winters - 19

Forsan - 17

THREES

Winters 5

Diaz - 1

Salas - 2

Rodriguez - 2

Forsan 9

Evans - 1

Hergert - 3

Richardson - 5

UP NEXT

Bi-District Playoff game Tuesday Feb 20 vs Haskell @ Snyder time:tbd

Winters JV - 24

Forsan JV - 48

Forsan JV finished the year 18-9 (10-2).