Buffs defeat Hermleigh 16-2 in five innings

The Forsan varsity baseball team made their way to Hermleigh to face the Cardinals on Friday for their second district matchup, and came out on top in a very one-sided game.

“The It was another good win for the guys. They settled down and started waiting on pitches that they could drive, which helped us jump on Hermleigh,” said head baseball coach Stephen East. “We kept improving offensively and that is what we need to carry forward heading towards the playoffs.”

Bryce Hergert earned the win on the mound for Forsan, as he threw for three innings, surrendered zero runs on zero hits, walked one and struck out four.

The Buffs collected a total of 13 hits for the team. Ehren Hillger and Hergert each drove in two runs a piece to lead the team on offense.

Forsan tore up the base paths with eight stolen bases. Hergert led the way with three.

Coming up, The Buffs will host Borden County on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 p.m.