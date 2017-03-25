Buffs dominate Lions in district opener 13-2

The Forsan Buffalo baseball team took their skills to Roby, Texas, where they came out on top of the Lions in their first district game of the season 13-2.

“I was pleased with the focus of our guys today,” said head baseball coach Stephen East. “It was our first district game and we seemed like we were ready to play. I hope that continues to carry over going forward.”

Jacob Valdez earned the win for Forsan. He pitched three innings, allowed zero runs, one hit, and struck out four.

The Buffs got off 12 hits in the game, with Hergert, Watson, and Prater contributing multiple hits for the team. Hergert and Prater led the team in stolen bases, earning four each of the team’s 16 total of bases stolen for the game.

Up next, Forsan will host Hermleigh in their second district game which will take place this Tuesday, March 28, at 7 p.m.