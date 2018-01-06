Buffs remain undefeated in district, beat Hornets 76-62

One thing teams better learn when they play the Forsan Buffaloes: you'd better be able to handle the ball. If not, the Forsan press will eat you alive. Take for instance Forsan's demolishing of Irion Count Friday night in Forsan. They proved this to be true in Friday night's dominating win over Irion County. The Buffs' press gave the Hornets fits, causing turnover after turnover. At times, Irion County would take two steps forward and then five steps back. It all resulted in a 76-62 Forsan victory that put the Buffs at the top of District 7-2A with a 3-0 record, and 16-3 on the season.

For the full coverage on this game, please see Sunday's paper.