Bulldog track results

The Coahoma Bulldog track team traveled to Clyde, TX on Thursday where they competed in the district track meet.

The following students are moving on to the area meet which will be held at Jim Ned on Wednesday, April 19.

The boys 4x100 relay team of Braedon Pearson, Zach Schneider, Alex Biddison, Joe Isaac Escobedo, Zach Holmes.

The boys 4x400 relay team of Brice Martin, Joe Manning, Fletcher Mashburn, Alex Biddison, Joe Isaac Escobedo

Alex Biddison: 400m