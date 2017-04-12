Bulldogettes clinch playoff berth with win over Jim Ned

The Coahoma softball team knew going into their district matchup with Jim Ned on Tuesday that the loser of the game would not get a spot in the playoffs, so the girls fought until the very end and brought home an 8-4 victory over the Lady Indians to secure their spot.

“We played great tonight. Coming off of that tough loss last Friday, we worked on some different things and practiced a different approach offensively. It took a little bit of adjusting, but it really worked out well for the girls,” said head softball coach Alex Orosco. “We put that loss behind us and focused on what was on the line today. The girls knew what they had to do and they went out there, fought hard and earned it. It was a night of solid softball.”

Up next, the Bulldogettes will host Merkel in a district matchup on Thursday, April 13 at 4:30 p.m.

For more on this story, check out the Wednesday edition of the Herald.