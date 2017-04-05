Bulldogettes fall to Clyde 2-0 on walk off

The Coahoma Bulldogette varsity softball team made their way to Clyde, Texas to face off with the Lady Bulldogs in a district game where they fell short in the final inning in what turned out to be a tough defensive battle on both sides.

Although Madison Daniels took the loss for Coahoma, she had a very strong performance as she threw for eight and two-thirds innings, gave up two runs, six hits, walked zero, and struck out a whopping 11 batters.

“It really was a defensive battle and we played really well on that side of the ball. Offensively, we found a way to get on base, but we left runners on base throughout the game and could not get the base hit when we really needed it,” said head softball coach Alex Orosco. “Overall, we played really well and the girls did everything we asked them to do. There is a difference between losing a game and the other team winning it. We didn’t do anything to cost us the game, Clyde just won it before we could.”

Coming up, The Bulldogettes will host Colorado City in a district game that is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 7 at 5 p.m.