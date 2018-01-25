Bulldogettes win in last seconds of game

With seconds left in the game, Coahoma’s Kamri Kemper nailed a shot near the post to give the Bulldogettes a slim 52-51 win against the Clyde Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night in Coahoma.

For the Bulldogettes and their fans, it was a euphoric end to a hard fought four quarters of play. Coahoma started out the fourth quarter down by 4 with the score sitting at 36-40 in favor of the Lady Bulldogs. Cassie Grant cut the deficit to 2 with a field goal early in the quarter.

Then Cailtyn Corley hit a jumper to knot the score at 40 all. Makayla Overton would push the Bulldogettes into the lead at the charity strip sinking both throws. Clyde quickly retook the lead then Corley raced down the court from the breakaway with one single mission to sink the ball into the post. She did and Coahoma once again pulled away with a 1 point lead as 4:29 showed on the game clock.

