Bulldogs dominate Buffaloes in just five innings 11-1

The Coahoma Bulldog varsity baseball team hosted the Stanton Buffaloes in a district game last night where they came out on top in a one-sided 11-1 victory.

“The kids competed well tonight,” said head coach Bryan Jacobs. “Routine baseball wins games, and we are making routine plays.

Franklin got the win for the Bulldogs. He threw for four innings, surrendering only one run, one error, one walk and six strikeouts.

Coahoma got off a team total of 10 hits, with Mashburn and Franklin as the offensive leaders with two hits and two runs batted in apiece.

Coming up, the Bulldogs will prepare to hit the road for their big showdown against Clyde, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m.