Business After Hours to welcome VIP Sports Getaway

Local business owners have a chance Thursday to learn about the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce, get introduced to a new Chamber member, and network.

"We're bringing back our 'Business After Hours,'" said Chamber director Debbye ValVerde. "We had not been doing it for a while, and we're hoping that bringing it back will get our businesses to come out and get to know each other and network more."

This week's Business After Hours will be Thursday from 4:30 to 7 p.m., and will be hosted by a local Chamber member.

"It's going to be held at the Train Car Cigar Bar downtown," ValVerde said. "(Owner Brent Strande) has graciously said he will host us. He's located at 100 S. Main, and this event is going to take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m."