Busy holiday weekend

This past weekend was chalked full of events from the Big Spring Herald Christmas parade to HEB's Feast of Sharing. Even our four-footed friends were not missed as the Big Spring Boy Scouts held their annual Operation Santa Paws food, toy, and blanket drive for the Happy Days Humane Society.

The rescheduled Big Spring Herald Community Christmas Parade went on without a hitch Saturday night. The big winners in this year’s parade were: 1st place – ALON USA; 2nd place – The Dance Gallery; 3rd place - Bauer Headstart.