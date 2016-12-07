C-City State Park to hold winter events

Lake Colorado City State Park is encouraging peoplle to outside this winter season to enjoy the outdoors through several activities planned.

The state park will be holding their annual All Around the Campfire Christmas event followed by a New Year’s Day day hike for those with resolutions to get active.

To kick off the Christmas holiday, the park has invited none other than Santa Claus himself to partake in some activity around the campfire along with activities for the whole family to enjoy.

“There will be hayride tours around the park, games and crafts in the rec hall, (and) afterwards we’ll carol around the campfire and listen to classic Christmas stories,” said Lake Colorado City State Park superintendent Kyle O’Haver. “Santa is a fan of campfires, so be sure to have your Christmas wish list ready.”

All Around the Campfire Christmas will be held on Dec. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The First Day Hike will be held on Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The hike will take off from the Recreational Hall. For additional information about either event, call the state park office at 325-728-3931, or pick up a copy of today's Big Spring Herald.