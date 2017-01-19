Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch CEO to speak at local club

A local study club will host the CEO and president of a Texas boys ranch and childcare provider for families that need assistance as well as for children with emotional wounds.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the 1953 Hyperion Club will be hosting Dan Adams, president and CEO of Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch at a community-wide presentation as he presents the mission of the ranch.

“This is for anyone that would like to come out and learn about this ranch,” said 1953 Hyperion Club member Janell Davis. “We have some flyers out around and we have also invited the two Rotary Clubs as well as the retired teachers and the other Hyperion Clubs.”

The ranch, located northwest of Amarillo, is a community open to at-risk children ages 5 to 18.

The children are cared for by mentors, houseparents, and caseworkers to restore children back to their families, “develop their potential, and help them become principled, contributing members of society upon graduation or completion of their individual therapeutic plans”.

Beginning at 1 p.m., the event will take place at the Hall Center for the Arts on the Howard College Campus, 1001 Birdwell Lane. RSVPs are encouraged by Monday, Jan. 30 to Davis at 432-267-5745. Refreshments will be provided.