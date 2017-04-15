Cars, Stars to start its engine

Tickets for Cars, Stars and Handlebars sell at a fast clip the week prior to the annual event and Event Chair Stacy Barr expects this year to be no exception.

“That last week is always a whirlwind,” Barr said remembering past Cars, Stars and Handlebars.

“Seems like we were always running around town delivering tickets all day long, but this year we made it easier on everyone,” she said. “Anyone who wants to purchase a ticket can call us and charge the ticket over the phone with their card and pick it up the night of the event on April 22,” she said. “If they don’t want to attend, the ticket will be put in the hopper for them.”

But the same rules apply. Only 1,000 tickets at $100 apiece are available. And when they are all gone, they are all gone, Barr said.

“Like I always tell everyone, ‘We only print a certain number of tickets and when they are gone – they are gone.’ So don’t be caught without a ticket,” she said. “We made several changes this year and I can’t wait. It’s going to be a really fun evening.”

Tickets are available at Big Spring State Hospital Community Relations, 1901 N. Hwy 87; All Washed Up, 708 W. Marcy Drive; and The Chalet, 115 E. Second St.

The Big Spring State Hospital Volunteer Services Council has sponsored a social fundraiser for the past 30 years with a goal of $35,000 to $45,000, said Dee Lindsey, Director of Communications at the Big Spring State Hospital . Fundraisers, donations and money earned at The Chalet, a second hand retail shop run by Big Spring State Hospital volunteers, pay for patient needs not funded by the state.

For more information on Cars, Stars and Handlebars, call 432-268-7535 or 432-816-1078 or email danielle.lindsey@dshs.texas.gov