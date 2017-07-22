CASA volunteers sworn in

The Hon. Sylvia A. Chavez, of the Child Protection Court of the Permian Basin swore in 17 volunteers, including four Howard County residents, as Court-Appointed Special Advocates for abused and neglected children on July 17, 2017. The new CASA volunteers included Howard County residents Christy Bennett, Becky Crane, Priya Patel, and Sheryl Smith.

Family and friends gathered in the Midland County Courthouse to watch the new volunteers take an oath promising to advocate for the best interest of the child.

CASA of West Texas serves children from seven West Texas counties including Midland, Glasscock, Martin, Howard, Dawson, Gaines, and Andrews.

After the swearing in, these new CASAs will join the other volunteers in advocating for foster children in the Child Protective Court System.

As an officer of the court, they will ensure that the children’s needs are recognized and best interests are considered both in the courtroom and in the community.

If you are interested in learning more about becoming a CASA Volunteer and the rewards that come along with serving as the voice of a child, the next training will be Oct. 23, 2017. For more information please contact Kathy Harmon, 432-6841114 or visit www.CASAwtx.org.